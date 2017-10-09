201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Calvert County, MD News » Golf cart driver killed…

Golf cart driver killed on southern Maryland highway

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 9:13 am 10/09/2017 09:13am
Share

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a golf cart has died after he was struck by a car on a southern Maryland highway.

The Washington Post reports that the accident occurred Saturday at about 9:30 p.m.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office the golf cart driver, who was not identified, was flung from his cart when he struck a curb trying to cross Maryland Route 4, a divided highway also known as Southern Maryland Boulevard.

The man was then struck by passing vehicles.

The Post says it’s unclear why the man was driving the cart on the highway.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Nate pelts US Gulf Coast with wind, rain

Nate made landfall as a hurricane in Mississippi over the weekend, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Katrina 12 years ago. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest