Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Frito-Lay recalls Tostitos chips…

Frito-Lay recalls Tostitos chips in 13 states because they may contain undeclared milk

The Associated Press

March 26, 2025, 4:51 PM

Frito-Lay is recalling a limited number of Tostitos tortilla chips because they may contain undeclared milk.

The company said Wednesday that the recall includes less than 1,300 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. The bags could contain nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips, which are made with milk.

Frito-Lay said there have been no reported allergic reactions related to the recall. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat the chips and should throw them away immediately, Frito-Lay said.

Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, said the affected bags were distributed to a mix of retailers in 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Consumers would have been able to purchase the chips as early as March 7. All of the affected bags have a “guaranteed fresh” date of May 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up