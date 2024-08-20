Las Vegas hospitality workers at Venetian reach tentative deal on first-ever union contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hospitality union workers on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative deal with…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hospitality union workers on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative deal with the Venetian and Palazzo resorts, a first for employees at the sprawling Italian-inspired complex that opened 25 years ago and quickly became a Sin City landmark.

The Culinary Workers Union announced Tuesday on the social platform X that the deal came together around 6:30 a.m. after a year of negotiations. It covers over 4,000 hotel and casino workers, from housekeepers and cocktail servers to bartenders and porters.

In a short video shared by the union, a housekeeper at the Venetian said the pending contract is proof that “things change if we actually voice our concern and have a group of people that back us up.”

“First-time contract for Venetian,” she said, smiling. “It’s a very historical event. It’s something we can be proud of.”

The deal needs to be approved by the union’s rank and file. Bethany Khan, a union spokesperson, said it mirrors the major wins secured in recent contracts awarded to 40,000 hospitality workers at 18 Strip properties owned or operated by casino giants MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts.

Those wins included a 32% pay increase over five years, housekeeping workload reductions and improved job security amid advancements in technology and artificial intelligence.

The bump in pay under those contracts will amount to an average $35 hourly wage by the end of the contracts, according to the union. Workers at these properties were making about $26 hourly with benefits before winning their latest contracts in November.

Described by the Culinary Union as their “best contracts ever,” the deals ended lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip as the city prepared to debut its new Formula One racetrack.

Patrick Nichols, Venetian’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the company looks forward to its workers ratifying the contract.

“The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has a long history of respecting our Team Members and putting their needs and interests at the center of our decision-making process,” Nichols said.

The Venetian opened in 1999 and the adjoining Palazzo in 2007. Gondolas gliding through canals both outside near Las Vegas Boulevard sidewalks and indoors through a plaza with stores and restaurants have made it a Sin City landmark.

The union says it is now turning its attention to winning five-year contracts for workers at the massive Sphere venue and at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest megaresort. Negotiations just off the Strip at the nearby Virgin Hotels are also ongoing.

