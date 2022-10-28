MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Business & Finance » Oil giant Exxon rakes…

Oil giant Exxon rakes in a record $19.66B in profits

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 7:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Exxon Mobil broke records again with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income.

The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in revenue during the quarter, more than double revenue last year during the same period.

Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July. Prices eased somewhat towards the end of the quarter, but customers were still paying more than $3.79 a gallon of regular, on average, in late September.

“Our strong third-quarter results reflect the hard work of our people to invest in and build businesses critical to meeting the demand we see today,” said CEO Darren Woods, in a statement. “We all understand how important our role is in producing the energy and products the world needs, and third-quarter results reflect our commitment to that objective.”

Natural gas prices have also been high, especially as demand for liquefied natural gas has remained strong globally. The U.S. has been increasingly exporting liquefied natural gas to Asia and Europe, as supply of Russian natural gas declined and prices skyrocketed.

Oil prices were initially high during the quarter but fell gradually. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude was selling for more than $100 a barrel when the quarter began in July but was selling for closer to $80 a barrel at the end of September.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up