RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 10/12/2022

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended a wobbly day lower on Wall Street after a late-afternoon drop erased the tentative gains major indexes had been clinging to for much of the day.

The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% Wednesday, its sixth consecutive loss. The Dow and Nasdaq ended with smaller losses. Yields on the 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes ended lower.

Stocks had waffled between gains and losses for much of the day as traders parsed a report from the government that showed inflation at the wholesale level eased last month, though it was a bit worse than expected. Crude oil prices fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.81 points, or 0.3%, to 3,577.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,210.85.

The Nasdaq fell 9.09 points, or 0.1%, to 10,417.10.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.15 point, or 0.3%, to 1,687.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 62.63 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 85.94 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 235.31 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.39 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,189.15 points, or 24.9%.

The Dow is down 7,127.45 points, or 19.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,227.87 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 557.55 points, or 24.8%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Agencies should make internal workforce investments to improve AI implementation, experts say

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up