Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.78 to $89.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.90 to $94.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas rose 16 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $10.80 to $1,686 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 12 cents to $19.49 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.85 Japanese yen from 145.73 yen. The euro fell to 97.06 cents from 97.07 cents.

