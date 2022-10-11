RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.78 to $89.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.90 to $94.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.63 a gallon. November heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.93 a gallon. November natural gas rose 16 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $10.80 to $1,686 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 12 cents to $19.49 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.85 Japanese yen from 145.73 yen. The euro fell to 97.06 cents from 97.07 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

CBP, TSA expanding facial recognition for traveler identity verification

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up