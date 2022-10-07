RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 3:09 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.19 to $92.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $3.50 to $97.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 5 cents to $2.73 a gallon. November heating oil rose 16 cents to $4.02 a gallon. November natural gas fell 22 cents to $6.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $11.50 to $1,709.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $20.26 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.39 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.36 Japanese yen from 145.07 yen. The euro fell to 97.37 cents from 97.94 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

