Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 3:11 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 69 cents to $88.45 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.05 to $94.42 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.68 a gallon. November heating oil rose 17 cents to $3.86 a gallon. November natural gas rose 4 cents to $6.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery was unchanged at $1,720.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $20.66 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.45 a pound.

The dollar rose to 145.07 Japanese yen from 144.49 yen. The euro fell to 97.94 cents from 98.94 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

