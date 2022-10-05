Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose…

Listen now to WTOP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.57 to $93.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.69 a gallon. November natural gas rose 9 cents to $6.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,720.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $20.54 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.49 Japanese yen from 143.97 yen. The euro fell to 98.94 from 99.96 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.