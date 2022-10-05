HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.24 to $87.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.57 to $93.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. November heating oil rose 15 cents to $3.69 a gallon. November natural gas rose 9 cents to $6.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9.70 to $1,720.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 56 cents to $20.54 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.49 Japanese yen from 143.97 yen. The euro fell to 98.94 from 99.96 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up