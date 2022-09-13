Peloton, Unity Software fall; Cheniere, Core & Main rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Core & Main Inc., up 61…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Core & Main Inc., up 61 cents to $25.11.

The distributor of water and fire protection products beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Cheniere Energy Inc., up $4.94 to $165.67.

The liquefied natural gas company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Oracle Corp., down $1.04 to $76.04.

The software company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.14 to $9.91.

The exercise bike and treadmill company announced the resignation of co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi.

Unity Software Inc., down $5.65 to $36.66.

AppLovin said it will not submit another buyout proposal for the video gaming software company.

Eastman Chemical Co., down $10.76 to $84.11.

The specialty chemicals maker cut its third-quarter profit forecast.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.12 to $31.05.

The copper and gold mining company fell along with prices for both metals.

Baker Hughes Co., down 92 cents to $24.54.

Energy stocks slipped as oil prices edged lower.

