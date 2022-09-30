IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Nike, Carnival fall; F45 Training, Micron Technology rise

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 4:08 PM

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike Inc., down $12.21 to $83.12.

The shoe and athletic apparel maker’s profitability weakened this summer because it had to offer discounts to clear out suddenly overstuffed warehouses.

Carnival Corp., down $2.13 to $7.03.

The cruise ship operator posted a loss that was much wider than analysts were expecting.

F45 Training Holdings Inc., up 90 cents to 3.09.

The gym operator received a preliminary offer to consider being taken private for $4 a share in cash.

Rent-A-Center Inc., down $4.82 to $17.51.

The leasing company sharply lowered its estimates for third-quarter earnings.

Micron Technology Inc., up 9 cents to $50.10.

The chipmaker issued a forecast that was much weaker than analysts were expecting but still beat estimates with its latest results.

Meta Platforms Inc., down 73 cents to $135.68.

The owner of Facebook is reportedly planning to freeze hiring for the first time.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $2.04 to $28.15.

U.S. health officials approved a much-debated drug to treat the deadly illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Altria Group Inc., down 79 cents to $40.38.

The company has reportedly decided to compete with Juul Labs, the vaping company it had invested in.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

