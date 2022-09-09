Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Kroger, RH rise; National Beverage, Smith & Wesson fall

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Zscaler Inc., up $33.75 to $188.

The cloud-based information security provider gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

DocuSign Inc., up $6.09 to $64.04.

The provider of electronic signature technology beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

National Beverage Corp., down $3.73 to $46.93.

The maker of La Croix flavored seltzer said its fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Caterpillar Inc., up $6.34 to $189.49.

The construction equipment company said it reached a penalty-free settlement with the IRS in a tax dispute.

T-Mobile US Inc., up 33 cents to $145.70.

The wireless carrier announced a $14 billion stock buyback program.

RH, up $11.85 to $273.56.

The furniture and housewares company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Kroger Co., up $3.58 to $51.94.

The supermarket chain raised its profit forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down 85 cents to $12.58.

The firearm maker’s fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

