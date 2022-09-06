RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/6/2022

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,908.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.6%, to 31,145.30.

The Nasdaq fell 85.96 points, or 0.7%, to 11,544.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.42 points, or 1%, to 1,792.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 857.99 points, or 18%.

The Dow is down 5,193 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,100.06 points, or 26.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 452.99 points, or 20.2%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

New CISOs come on board at VA, Treasury, Transportation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up