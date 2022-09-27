RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Live updates | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/27/2022

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 4:24 PM

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street as markets continue to be unstable amid worries about a possible recession.

The volatile trading came a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed other major U.S. indexes into a bear market. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, the Dow fell a bit more and the Nasdaq composite wound up with a gain of 0.2%.

With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the high interest rates being used to fight inflation could help knock the economy into a downturn.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.75 points, or 0.2%, to 3,647.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.82 points, or 0.4%, to 29,134.99.

The Nasdaq rose 26.58 points, or 0.2%, to 10,829.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.63 points, or 0.4%, to 1,662.51.

For the week: :

The S&P 500 is down 45.94 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 455.42 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 38.42 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.08 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,118.89 points, or 23.5%.

The Dow is down 7,203.31 points, or 19.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,815.47 points, or 30.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 582.80 points, or 26%.

