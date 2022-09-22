RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/22/2022

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, deepening their losses for the week, as central banks around the world raised interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about half as much, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.4%.

Central banks in Europe and Asia increased rates a day after the Federal Reserve made another big rate hike and signaled more were on the way. The goal is to cool down economies by making it more expensive to borrow money. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose significantly.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.94 points, or 0.8%, to 3,757.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.10 points, or 0.4%, to 30,076.68.

The Nasdaq fell 153.39 points, or 1.4%, to 11,066.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.85 points, or 2.3%, to 1,722.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 115.34 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 745.74 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 381.60 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 75.88 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,008.19 points, or 21.2%.

The Dow is down 6,261.62 points, or 17.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,578.17 points, or 29.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 523 points, or 23.3%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Cloud Exchange 2022: NNSA’s James Wolff on the classified cloud as ‘a real opportunity’

DOJ finds VA employees can’t be sued by states for providing agency-approved abortions

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up