RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/26/2022

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers.

The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1%, to 3,655.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329.60 points, or 1.1%, to 29,260.81.

The Nasdaq fell 65 points, or 0.6%, to 10,802.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.71 points, or 1.4%, to 1,655.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,111.14 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is down 7,077.49 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,842.05 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 589.43 points, or 26.3%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

DoD moves forward with plans to help victims of sexual assault as reports hit all-time high

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up