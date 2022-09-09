Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 4:21 PM

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, breaking a three-week losing streak.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% on Friday, but is still well below where it was in mid-August. Big gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq composite even higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also climbed, as did small-company stocks.

All 11 industry sectors of the S&P 500 rose, including energy stocks, which caught a break from recent declines thanks to an upturn in oil prices.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 61.18 points, or 1.5%, to 4,067.36.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.19 points, or 1.2%, to 32,151.71.

The Nasdaq rose 250.18 points, or 2.1%, to 12,112.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.94 points, or 1.9%, to 1,882.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 143.10 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 833.27 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 481.44 points, or 4.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 73.10 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 698.82 points, or 14.7%.

The Dow is down 4,186.59 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,532.66 points, or 22.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.47 points, or 16.1%.

