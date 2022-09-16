Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
FedEx, General Electric fall; Bowlero, FirstEnergy rise

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 4:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

FedEx Corp., down $43.85 to $161.02.

The package delivery company will close storefronts and corporate offices to cut costs as profits weaken.

General Electric Co., down $2.52 to $66.39.

The industrial giant told investors it’s still bogged down by supply chain problems and rising costs.

Bowlero Corp., up 94 cents to $13.43.

The bowling alley chain reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

FirstEnergy Corp., up 78 cents to $41.20.

The utility company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

NCR Corp., down $5.91 to $23.20.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments will split into two companies.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $1.20 to $31.93.

The ride-hailing app reached out to law enforcement after a hacker apparently breached its network.

Huntsman Corp., down 83 cents to $25.68.

The chemical company trimmed its financial forecast for the third-quarter as it faces higher energy costs and lower demand.

AstraZeneca Plc., down 9 cents to $58.05.

The drug developer held up better than the broader market following an encouraging update on a potential rare disease treatment.

