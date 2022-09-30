IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | What is storm surge?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:32 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.74 to $79.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 53 cents to $87.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.47 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.37 a gallon. November natural gas fell 11 cents to $6.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $3.40 to $1,672 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 33 cents to $19.04 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.41 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.78 Japanese yen from 144.43 yen. The euro rose to 98.09 from 97.90 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

