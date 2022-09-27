RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 3:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.79 to $78.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $2.21 to $86.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. October heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.26 a gallon. October natural gas fell 25 cents to $6.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $2.80 to $1,636.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 14 cents to $18.34 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.76 Japanese yen from 144.72 yen. The euro fell to 95.97 cents from 96.12 cents.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

Remembering Mike Causey: Federal community loses a peerless reporter – and a friend

You don’t speak DoDAF? The Navy feels your pain with its new plain language design concept

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up