Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 3:13 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $4.75 to $78.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $4.31 to $86.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 14 cents to $2.38 a gallon. October heating oil fell 17 cents to $3.24 a gallon. October natural gas fell 26 cents to $6.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $25.50 to $1,655.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 71 cents to $18.91 an ounce and December copper fell 13 cents to $3.34 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.40 Japanese yen from 142.49 yen. The euro fell to 96.75 cents from 98.31 cents.

