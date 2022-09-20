RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 3:18 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.28 to $84.45 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $1.38 to $90.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.45 a gallon. October heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.37 a gallon. October natural gas fell 3 cents to $7.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.10 to $1,671.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 18 cents to $19.18 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.50 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.68 Japanese yen from 143.29 yen. The euro fell to 99.68 cents from $1.0013.

