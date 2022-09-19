Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 19, 2022, 3:14 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 62 cents to $85.73 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 65 cents to $92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.46 a gallon. October heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.31 a gallon. October natural gas fell 1 cent to $7.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $5.30 to $1,678.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 2 cents to $19.36 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.29 Japanese yen from 142.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.0013 from $1.0003.

