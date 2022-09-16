Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 3:13 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $85.11 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 51 cents to $91.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.17 a gallon. October natural gas fell 56 cents to $7.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6.20 to $1,683.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 11 cents to $19.38 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.98 Japanese yen from 143.49 yen. The euro rose to $1.0003 from 99.91 cents.

