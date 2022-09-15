Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 3:23 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $3.38 to $85.10 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $3.26 to $90.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 9 cents to $2.43 a gallon. October heating oil fell 17 cents to $3.21 a gallon. October natural gas fell 79 cents to $8.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $31.80 to $1,677.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 30 cents to $19.27 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.49 Japanese yen from 143.11 yen. The euro rose to 99.91 cents from 99.78 cents.

