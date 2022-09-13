Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King cheered in Belfast | New souvenirs mark Queen's death | Questions of free speech
Home » Business & Finance » Closing prices for crude…

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 13, 2022, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 47 cents to $87.31 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 83 cents to $93.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.48 a gallon. October heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.54 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $8.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $23.20 to $1,717.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 37 cents to $19.49 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.39 Japanese yen from 142.73 yen. The euro fell to 99.79 cents from $1.0117.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Tech panel pushes ‘new public-private model’ for competition with China

SBA OIG concerned about potential fraud in $1.3 billion of COVID relief funds

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up