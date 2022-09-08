RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: White House not considering more oil for Ukraine | Energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant | US, Russia clash over weapons for Ukraine | N. Korea blames US for crisis, will keep nukes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 3:20 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.60 to $83.54 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.15 to $89.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.35 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.54 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $7.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.60 to $1,720.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 18 cents to $18.44 an ounce and December copper rose 10 cents to $3.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 144.03 Japanese yen from 144.15 yen. The euro rose to 99.92 cents from 99.82 cents.

