Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 3:29 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 26 cents to $86.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 66 cents to $93.02 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 8 cents to $2.46 a gallon. September heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.58 a gallon. October natural gas fell 48 cents to $8.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $13.30 to $1,722.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 21 cents to $17.88 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 140.13 Japanese yen from 140.23 yen. The euro rose to 99.64 cents from 99.45 cents.

