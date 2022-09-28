RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Biogen, Thor rise; Apple, Equitrans Midstream fall

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Apple Inc., down $1.92 to $149.84.

The technology giant is reportedly backing off a planned production increase of new iPhones because of weaker-than-expected demand.

Paychex Inc., up $4.06 to $117.38.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider reported encouraging fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Biogen Inc., up $78.82 to $276.61.

The biotechnology company soared after its partner gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential Alzheimer’s treatment.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down 20 cents to $60.33

The egg producer’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Equitrans Midstream Corp., down 22 cents to $7.59.

The natural gas pipeline company slipped after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects.

Devon Energy Corp., up $3.88 to $60.05.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Thor Industries Inc., up $2.93 to $74.68.

The Indiana-based RV maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

BTRS Holdings Inc., up $3.51 to $9.28

Private equity firm EQT is buying the business software company for about $1.7 billion.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

