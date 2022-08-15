Unity Software, Turquoise Hill fall; Gilead, Moderna rise

WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Exxon Mobil Corp.. down $1.68 to $92.32.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.25 to 66.21.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its breast cancer treatment.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., down $2.95 to $23.30.

The copper and gold mining company rejected a buyout proposal from Rio Tinto.

Unity Software Inc., down $4.17 to $54.30.

The video gaming software company rejected a buyout offer from AppLovin and accepted a rival deal with ironSource.

Cardinal Health Inc., up 65 cents to $69.97.

Activist investor Elliott Management reportedly took a large stake in the healthcare products and services company.

Bank of America Corp., down 5 cents to $36.25.

Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Moderna Inc., up $5.60 to 176.78.

British regulators authorized an updated version of the drug developer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.12 to $30.50.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

