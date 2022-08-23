RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
Macy’s Exxon Mobil rise; Zoom, Twitter fall

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 4:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $16.12 to $81.32.

The video-conferencing company lowered its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $61.46 to $569.51.

The security software maker gave investors encouraging profit and revenue forecasts.

Macy’s Inc., up 70 cents to $19.31.

The department store operator beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

J.M. Smucker Co., up $4.60 to $142.35.

The maker of Smucker’s jam and Jif peanut butter reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Nordson Corp., up $5.89 to $239.17.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.99 to $98.

Energy companies got a lift from rising U.S. crude oil prices.

APA Corp., up $2 to $38.79.

The company announced an oil discovery in offshore Suriname.

Twitter Inc., down $3.15 to $39.86.

The social media company’s former security chief reportedly alleges that it misled regulators about its cybersecurity defenses and problems with fake accounts.

