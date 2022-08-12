WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Illumina, ResMed fall; Broadridge, Humana rise

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Illumina Inc., down $19.12 to $208.33.

The genetic testing tools company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Chevron Corp., up 23 cents to $159.85.

Energy companies lagged the broader market as crude oil prices fell.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 5 cents to $31.62.

The copper mining company fell along with prices for the base metal.

ResMed Inc., down 86 cents to $239.99.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders warned investors about continued supply chain problems.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., up $13.49 to $183.22.

The technology outsourcing company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Johnson & Johnson, down $1.84 to $165.30.

The Band-Aid maker will stop selling baby powder containing talc next year amid lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.

Humana Inc., up $12.81 to $496.88.

The health insurer is buying most of the assets of Inclusa, a provider of long-term care services for older adults in Wisconsin.

Newmont Corp., up $1.25 to $46.55.

The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

