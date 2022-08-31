RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/31/2022

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street closed lower in another day of choppy trading, remaining on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.

Losses in technology and retail stocks outweighed gains in communications and other sectors. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1% Wednesday after wavering between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost ground.

Bed Bath & Beyond lost almost a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale. The market closed August broadly lower after surging in July.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.16 points, or 0.8%, to 3,955.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.44 points, or 0.9%, to 31,510.43.

The Nasdaq fell 66.93 points, or 0.6%, to 11,816.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.48 points, or 0.6%, to 1,844.12.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 102.66 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is down 772.97 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 325.51 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 55.72 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 811.18 points, or 17%.

The Dow is down 4,827.87 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,828.77 points, or 24.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 401.20 points, or 17.9%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up