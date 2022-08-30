RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/30/2022

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak.

Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.45 points, or 1.1%, to 3,986.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.12 points, or 1%, to 31,790.87.

The Nasdaq fell 134.53 points, or 1.1%, to 11,883.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.35 points, or 1.5%, to 1,855.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 71.50 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 492.53 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 258.57 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.24 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 780.02 points, or 16.4%.

The Dow is down 4,547.43 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,761.83 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is down 389.72 points, or 17.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up