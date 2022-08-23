RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/23/2022

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 4:25 PM

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields help calm the market following its worst tumble in months.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Tuesday. It’s coming off Monday’s 2.1% drop, which came on the heels of its first losing week in the last five.

Volatility has returned to Wall Street following what had been a strong summer as worries rise about how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Recent comments from Fed officials have cooled hopes for a less forceful Fed. Yields fell Tuesday following some weaker-than-forecast readings on the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,128.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.02 points, or 0.5%, to 32,909.59.

The Nasdaq fell 0.27 points, or less than 0.1%, to 12,381.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.40 points, or 0.2%, to 1,919.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 99.75 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 797.15 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 323.91 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.20 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 637.45 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 3,428.71 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,263.67 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 326.17 points, or 14.5%.

