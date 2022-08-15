WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/15/2022

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks recovered from early losses and ended higher on Wall Street.

Investors remain focused on the economy and upcoming reports from retailers this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday after stumbling in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also extended last week’s gains.

Oil prices dropped sharply on worries about the global economy. China’s central bank cut a key interest rate after acknowledging more needs to be done to shore up the world’s second largest economy. Treasury yields also fell, as manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly shrank.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,297.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points, or 0.4%, to 33,912.44.

The Nasdaq rose 80.87 points, or 0.6%, to 13,128.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.73 points, or 0.2%, to 2,021.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 469.04 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is down 2,425.86 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,516.92 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 223.97 points, or 10%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up