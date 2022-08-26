RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/26/2022

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stocks ended sharply lower after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street’s hopes that it may soon ease up on rate hikes in its effort to tame inflation.

The S&P 500 lost 3.4% Friday, its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy for some time in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Tech stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. Higher rates help corral inflation, but they also hurt asset prices.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 141.46 points, or 3.4%, to 4,057.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008.38 points, or 3%, to 32,283.40.

The Nasdaq fell 497.56 points, or 3.9%, to 12,141.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 64.81 points, or 3.3%, to 1,899.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 170.82 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 1,423.34 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 563.50 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.52 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 708.52 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is down 4,054.90 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,503.26 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 345.48 points, or 15.4%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up