How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/19/2022

Technology stocks led Wall Street lower, leaving major indexes in the red for the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 index gave back 1.3% Friday, breaking a four-week winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond plunged after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the struggling retailer.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 55.26 points, or 1.3%, to 4,228.48.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 292.30 points, or 0.9%, to 33,706.74.
The Nasdaq fell 260.13 points, or 2%, to 12,705.22.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.38 points, or 2.2%, to 1,957.35.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 51.67 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is down 54.31 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 341.97 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 59.27 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 537.70 points, or 11.3.
The Dow is down 2,631.56 points, or 7.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,939.76 points, or 18.8.
The Russell 2000 is down 287.97 points, or 12.8%.
