WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Business & Finance » General Motors reinstates dividend…

General Motors reinstates dividend suspended in pandemic

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will reinstate quarterly dividend payments that were suspended during the pandemic that shut down its factories.

The automaker said Friday that the dividend of 9 cents per share will be paid on Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31.

GM canceled its quarterly dividend in April 2020 as COVID-19 spread unchecked in the U.S. and manufacturing in the U.S. screeched to a near halt.

The last time the Detroit automaker suspended dividend payments was in 2008 during the nation’s worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. Those payments resumed six years later, in 2014.

GM also announced that its going to start buying back shares again. The company board boosted its existing stock buyback program’s capacity to $5 billion, from $3.3 billion earlier this week.

Shares of General Motors Co. are up 7% this month.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up