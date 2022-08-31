RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 3:25 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.09 to $89.55 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $2.82 to $96.49 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 9 cents to $2.61 a gallon. September heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.72 a gallon. October natural gas rose 9 cents to $9.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $10.10 to $1,726.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $17.88 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.73 Japanese yen from 138.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0045 from $1.0021 cents.

