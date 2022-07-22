WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Snap, SVB Financial fall, HCA, Schlumberger rise

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., down $6.39 to $9.96.

The operator of the Snapchat app reported a worse loss and weaker revenue for the spring than Wall Street forecast.

American Express Co., up $2.83 to $153.01.

The credit card issuer reported a massive surge in spending on its cards, propelling it past analysts’ profit targets.

SVB Financial Group, down $74.81 to $361.36.

The banking company reported earnings and revenue that fell far short of Wall Street’s forecasts.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, down $6.78 to $76.83.

The data storage company said anti-COVID measures in Asia and a slowing global economy hit its results, which fell short of forecasts.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $20.72 to $202.03.

The operator of hospitals delivered better results than Wall Street forecast.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.44 to $35.07.

The oilfield engineering company reported stronger profits than analysts had expected for the latest quarter.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $3.21 to $44.45.

The nation’s largest wireless carrier reported weak profit and cut its forecast for earnings this year.

Twitter Inc., up 32 cents to $39.84.

The social media company reported a loss and declining revenue even as the number of people using the platform grew.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

