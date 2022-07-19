Prime-time network and cable viewership for week of July 11

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 11-17, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:
1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.4 million
2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6 million
3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.2 million
4. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.7 million
5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.5 million
6. “Big Brother,” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.46 million
7. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.45 million
8. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.44 million
9. “FBI,” CBS, 3.44 million
10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.33 million
11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News Channel, 3.31 million
12. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, MSNBC, 3.3 million
13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.2 million
14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News Channel, 3.18 million
15. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.15 million
16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 3.15 million
17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 3.14 million
18. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.12 million
19. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 3.1 million
20. “FBI: Most Wanted,” 3.05 million
