Prime-time network and cable viewership for week of July 11

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 7:07 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the week of July 11-17, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.4 million

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6 million

3. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.2 million

4. “Press Your Luck,” ABC, 3.7 million

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.5 million

6. “Big Brother,” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.46 million

7. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 3.45 million

8. “Generation Gap,” ABC, 3.44 million

9. “FBI,” CBS, 3.44 million

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 3.33 million

11. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News Channel, 3.31 million

12. Jan. 6 Committee Hearing, MSNBC, 3.3 million

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 3.2 million

14. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News Channel, 3.18 million

15. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 3.15 million

16. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News Channel, 3.15 million

17. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 3.14 million

18. “NCIS,” CBS, 3.12 million

19. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 3.1 million

20. “FBI: Most Wanted,” 3.05 million

