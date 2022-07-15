RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Business & Finance » Pinterest, Citigroup rise; Innovative…

Pinterest, Citigroup rise; Innovative Industrial falls

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Pinterest Inc., up $2.84 to $20.40.

Activist investor Elliott Management reportedly took a big stake in the digital pinboard and shopping tool company.

Citigroup Inc., up $5.84 to $49.98.

The bank’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $27.32 to $529.75.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

State Street Corp., up $5.83 to $65.67.

The financial services company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $2.97 to $43.41.

The investment bank’s second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Harsco Corp., down 89 cents to $4.91.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based industrial services company warned investors that inflation will hurt its finances.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., down $15.56 to $95.70.

The cannabis industry real estate investor disclosed a tenant’s default on rent and property management fees totaling about $2.2 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $3.74 to $84.42.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up