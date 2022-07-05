RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Newmont, ConocoPhillips fall; Moderna, Cowen rise

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AstraZeneca Plc., down 44 cents to $65.51.

The pharmaceutical company is buying drug developer TeneoTwo.

Newmont Corp., down $1.46 to $59.71.

The gold producer’s stock fell along with prices for the precious metal.

ConocoPhillips, down $6.34 to $84.64.

Energy stocks fell broadly as crude oil prices slumped.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down 43 cents to $112.62.

Banks fell along with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates.

Moderna Inc., up $5.59 to $155.54.

The company’s COVID-19 vaccine competitors became involved in an intellectual property rights lawsuit filed by CureVac.

Cowen Inc., up $6.89 to $30.93.

Toronto-Dominion bank is reportedly considering buying the financial services company.

Apple Inc., up $2.63 to $141.56.

Technology stocks shook off an early slump and turned higher in afternoon trading.

1Life Healthcare Inc., up $2.06 to $10.34.

The medical clinic operator is reportedly considering its options after receiving potential buyout offers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

