Micron, Kohl’s fall; NextEra, Teleflex rise

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 4:30 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Kohl’s Corp., down $7.01 to $28.68.

The department store operator ended talks to be acquired by Franchise Group.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.63 to $53.65.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 6 cents to $29.20.

The mining company slipped along with falling copper prices.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 45 cents to $13.13.

Pre-pandemic sized crowds are being counted at U.S. airports into the holiday weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

NextEra Energy Inc., up $3.10 to $80.56.

Utilities rose as investors shifted money into the sector, which is considered less risky than others.

General Motors Co., up 43 cents to $32.19.

The automaker reaffirmed its profit forecast for the year.

Teleflex Inc., up $9.24 to $255.09.

The medical technology company gave investors an encouraging update on research studies for its UroLift System to treat enlarged prostates.

Nvidia Corp., down $6.36 to $145.23.

Chipmakers slipped amid worries that falling consumer demand will hurt the sector.

