Kornit, DoorDash fall; Resolute Forest, Broadcom rise

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 4:23 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Resolute Forest Products Inc., up $7.87 to $20.36.

Paper Excellence Group is buying the maker of paper and wood products.

Kornit Digital Ltd., down $8.10 to $23.46.

The industrial and commercial printing company gave investors a disappointing revenue update for the second quarter.

DoorDash Inc., down $5.54 to $69.36.

Amazon announced a membership deal with Grubhub, a rival delivery service.

Hess Corp., down $2.64 to $95.55.

The energy company slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. up 12 cents to $27.38.

The copper mining company rose along with prices for the metal.

Clorox Co., up $1.91 to $146.66.

The bleach maker gained ground as investors shifted money into safe-play sectors, including household goods companies.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.19 to $11.27.

Cruise lines slumped as investors remain concerned about the industry’s recovery amid slowing economic growth.

Broadcom Inc., up $6.31 to $482.61.

The chipmaker’s buyout of VMware is set to move forward as there are reportedly no rival bidders.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Business & Finance

