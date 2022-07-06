How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/6/2022

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy…

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all finished the day in the green after a choppy day of trading. Minutes from the two-day meeting last month show that Fed officials concluded higher interest rates could be needed to restrain what they saw as a worrying trend: consumers starting to anticipate higher inflation. Bond yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.69 points, or 0.4%, to 3,845.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.86 points, or 0.2%, to 31,037.68.

The Nasdaq rose 39.61 points, or 0.3%, to 11,361.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.78 points, or 0.8%, to 1,727.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.75 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 59.58 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 234.01 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.21 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 921.10 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is down 5,300.62 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,283.12 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 517.77 points, or 23.1%.

