RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/14/2022

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wall Street closed lower Thursday and banks were among the biggest weights on the market following weak earnings and a warning from JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase reported a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon reaffirmed a pessimistic view for the economy.

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It follows a worrisome report on Wednesday showing consumer inflation is still accelerating.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17.

The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.53 points, or 1.1%, to 1,707.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 109.00 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 707.98 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 384.12 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 61.86 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 975.80 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is down 5,708.13 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,393.79 points, or 28.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.81 points, or 24%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Cyber Safety Review Board’s first report gives CISA thumbs up for Log4j response

White House wants agencies to increase, improve collection of LGBTQ data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up