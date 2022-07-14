How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/14/2022

Wall Street closed lower Thursday and banks were among the biggest weights on the market following weak earnings and a…

Wall Street closed lower Thursday and banks were among the biggest weights on the market following weak earnings and a warning from JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase reported a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon reaffirmed a pessimistic view for the economy.

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It follows a worrisome report on Wednesday showing consumer inflation is still accelerating.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17.

The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.53 points, or 1.1%, to 1,707.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 109.00 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 707.98 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 384.12 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 61.86 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 975.80 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is down 5,708.13 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,393.79 points, or 28.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.81 points, or 24%.

