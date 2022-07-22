How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/22/2022

Wall Street gave back some of this week’s strong gains Friday following discouraging readings on the global economy and a…

Wall Street gave back some of this week’s strong gains Friday following discouraging readings on the global economy and a slew of profit reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500′s drop ended a three-day rally that had lifted it to the highest level since early June. The Nasdaq saw the biggest decline among major indexes following weaker-than-expected profit reports from tech-oriented companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, in large part because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.32 points, or 0.9%, to 3,961.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.61 points, or 0.4%, to 31,899.29.

The Nasdaq fell 225.50 points, or 1.9%, to 11,834.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.81 points, or 1.6%, to 1,806.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 98.47 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 611.03 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 381.69 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.51 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 804.55 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is down 4,439.01 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,810.86 points, or 24.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 438.43 points, or 19.5%.

