How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/15/2022

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 4:23 PM

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

The gains weren’t enough to pull major indexes out of the red for the week, however, following worrisome reports on high prices facing consumers and businesses. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Bond yields mostly fell.

A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers’ inflation expectations have held steady or improved.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 72.78 points, or 1.9%, to 3,863.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658.09 points, or 2.1%, to 31,288.26.

The Nasdaq rose 201.24 points, or 1.8%, to 11,452.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.87 points, or 2.2%, to 1,744.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 36.22 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 49.89 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 182.89 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.99 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 903.02 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is down 5,050.04 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,192.55 points, or 26.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 500.94 points, or 22.3%.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

